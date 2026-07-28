Sarah Kirkland Snider Brings 12th Century Mystic Alive in Opera Premiere of Hildegarde

How did composer Sarah Kirkland Snider first discover Hildegarde von Bingen? She discovered that the Medieval abbess had the same kind of migraines that Sarah suffers from. That became an opportunity for a deep dive into history and women's spirituality, which she talks about extensively in this conversation with Aspen Public Radio's Chris Mohr. Her opera, Hildegarde, gets its world premiere this Friday at 7:00 pm at Harris Hall.