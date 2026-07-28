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Sarah Kirkland Snider Brings 12th Century Mystic Alive in Opera Premiere of Hildegarde

Aspen Public Radio | By Chris Mohr
Published July 28, 2026 at 2:20 PM MDT
Sarah Kirkland Snider
Anja Schutz
Sarah Kirkland Snider

How did composer Sarah Kirkland Snider first discover Hildegarde von Bingen? She discovered that the Medieval abbess had the same kind of migraines that Sarah suffers from. That became an opportunity for a deep dive into history and women's spirituality, which she talks about extensively in this conversation with Aspen Public Radio's Chris Mohr. Her opera, Hildegarde, gets its world premiere this Friday at 7:00 pm at Harris Hall.
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Classical Music from Aspen
Chris Mohr
Classical music reporter Chris Mohr has loved classical music since he was twelve. “And I owe it all to radio,” Chris explains. “I grew up in a farm town east of Cleveland. One day I turned on the local classical radio station. They were playing Vivaldi, and it was like the gates of heaven opened up to me!" Chris is also a composer, and is working on a 53-note-to-the-octave oratorio, "Melodies of the Shoreless Sea." This is his 11th summer working for Aspen Public Radio.
See stories by Chris Mohr