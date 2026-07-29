Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Wednesday, July 29
On today's newscast: The Aspen city council ends a controversial partnership with a surveillance company… The Trump administration sues Colorado for providing in state college tuition to some undocumented students… And the viral video of a bison launching a man in the air at Yellowstone National Park serves a reminder that wild animals can be dangerous.