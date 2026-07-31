Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Friday, July 31
On today's podcast... Some Aspen residents received rabies shots after being exposed to bats. A valley nonprofit that gives away diapers is seeing a surge requests, as many parents struggle in today's economy. And Sen. Hickenlooper calls for a federal investigation into the Knowles Fire, on the heels of firefighter deaths.