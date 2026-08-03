Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Monday, August 3
On today's podcast: Protestors in Glenwood Springs want the city to do more to shut down the ICE detention center. A deadly automobile collision in Carbondale. And the federal government has issued new guidelines for Colorado River water access — and some states aren't happy about them.