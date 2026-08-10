Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Monday, August 10
On today's podcast: The Glenwood Springs City Council is taking on the landlords who rent local space for an Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility. The Aspen Thrift Shop's annual art sale had some nice finds over the weekend. And a popular E-bike rebate program returns.