Explore Books: Ana Caballero: Material, in conversation with Ana Sokoloff

This event was recorded on August 1, 2026 at Explore Books in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Hear poet and multidisciplinary artist Ana María Caballero and publisher, curator and art advisor Ana Sokoloff for a conversation centered on Material—Caballero's new poetry collection.

The two discuss the book's exploration of embodiment, care, and the small, daily exchanges that carry complex layers of meaning. And touch upon Caballero’s broader artistic practice, which has placed her work in major institutional collections and on international stages from Venice to Bogotá, from Madrid to Miami—and beyond.

A rare opportunity to hear two intimate interlocutors think together about poetry, art, and the life that feeds both.

Ana María Caballero is an award-winning Colombian-American poet and multidisciplinary artist whose work explores embodiment, memory, care, and the cultural ethics of emerging technologies, while reimagining poetry and the book for contemporary and digital worlds. She’s the first living poet to sell a poem via Sotheby's, a Lumen Prize winner, and recipient of an Academy of American Poets Prize, the International Beverly Prize, and Colombia's José Manuel Arango National Poetry Prize. Her work is held in public collections including the Reina Sofía, MACBA Barcelona, the Ashmolean Museum, and Fundación March, and has been exhibited at the Victoria & Albert Museum, the Carmen Thyssen Málaga, and HEK Basel, among others. She’s spoken and performed at the Venice Biennale, Art Basel, Sotheby's, and Fundación Telefónica. She’s the author of eight books, including her debut novel /Cuts (Clay Reynolds Prize, Texas Review Press) and her new poetry collection Material (Trio House Press). anamariacaballero.com

Ana Sokoloff is a founding partner of Sokoloff + Associates, an advisory firm working across the international contemporary art market. For more than three decades, she has advanced the visibility of Latin American art through collecting, curatorial practice, and the secondary market — including a notable tenure as Vice President of the Latin American Paintings Department at Christie's in New York. Earlier in her career, she held positions at Sotheby's, the Americas Society, and served as Director of Exhibitions and Cultural Programs at the Permanent Mission of Colombia to the United Nations. She sits on the advisory boards of MAMBO and the Art Advisors Association of America, and is an active board member of Triple Canopy in New York. She is also co-founder of S/W Ediciones, the artist book publishing house that published Ana María Caballero's Ropa Sucia, of The Must, an artist-forward online design shop, and of Bodega Piloto and Teatro Unión, two interdisciplinary platforms dedicated to experimentation and exchange across the visual and performing arts.