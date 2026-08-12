Explore Books: Sabrina Rudin: Healthy with a Side of Happy

This event was recorded on July 28, 2026 at Explore Books in partnership with Aspen Public Radio.

Sabrina Rudin is a creator and entrepreneur in the food and wellness space, and the founder and owner of Spring Café Aspen, an organic, vegetarian restaurant with locations in Aspen and New York City. While living in Aspen as a snowboard instructor, she realized the town lacked a healthy café with organic, nourishing, and vegetarian options and set out to solve the problem herself. The menu was inspired by the vegetarian restaurants of her childhood, and by her mother who was a pioneer in the natural foods and juicing movement, having studied under Anne Wigmor and at the Kushi Institute.