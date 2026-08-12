Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Wednesday, August 12
On today's podcast: The Aspen-Pitkin County Housing Authority wants to spend about $600 thousand dollars next year for office upgrades. The city of Rifle is considering new regulations around data centers. And officials are releasing more water into the Arkansas River to combat the impacts of drought.