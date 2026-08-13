Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Thursday, August 13
On today's podcast: The Town of Basalt is one step closer to putting a half-percent sales tax increase on the ballot this November. The water level in Lake Mead is now the lowest it’s been since the nation’s largest reservoir was filled about 90 years ago. And two new state laws that took effect yesterday in Colorado aim to improve youth well-being, on the playing field and online.