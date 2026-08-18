Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Tuesday, August 18
On today's podcast: Water managers are releasing more water from Ruedi Reservoir to meet demand. A proposed federal lease sale could open up Roan Plateau to oil and gas drilling. And demand for estrogen patches has skyrocketed.