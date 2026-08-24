© 2026 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

What is at stake for Indigenous nations along the Colorado River?

Boise State Public Radio News | By Daniel Spaulding
Published August 24, 2026 at 11:49 AM MDT
Colorado River water is seen on the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe Reservation.
Jimmy Romo
/
KNPR
Colorado River water is seen on the Fort Mojave Indian Tribe Reservation.

The Indigenous perspective on the Colorado River is often overlooked. Jimmy Romo, an Indigenous Affairs reporter for KNPR in Las Vegas, has been covering what is at stake for tribes as water levels continue to decline. Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding spoke to Romo about his reporting.

“A big thing that we're missing sometimes in the conversation about the Colorado River is that tribes have water rights and all 30 tribes amount to about a third of that water, but still tribes are not at the negotiating table for these conservation efforts,” Romo said.
Tags
Mountain West News Bureau
Daniel Spaulding
I joined Boise State Public Radio as the Indigenous Affairs Reporter and Producer for Our Living Lands, a weekly radio show that focuses on climate change and its impact on Indigenous communities. It is a collaboration between the Mountain West News Bureau, Native Public Media and Koahnic Broadcast Corporation.
See stories by Daniel Spaulding