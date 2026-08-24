What is at stake for Indigenous nations along the Colorado River?

The Indigenous perspective on the Colorado River is often overlooked. Jimmy Romo, an Indigenous Affairs reporter for KNPR in Las Vegas, has been covering what is at stake for tribes as water levels continue to decline . Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding spoke to Romo about his reporting.

“A big thing that we're missing sometimes in the conversation about the Colorado River is that tribes have water rights and all 30 tribes amount to about a third of that water, but still tribes are not at the negotiating table for these conservation efforts,” Romo said.