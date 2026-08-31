The importance of Indigenous voices in museums

Museums have often been a place where colonial stereotypes are upheld, but a new generation of Indigenous professionals is working to change that. Journey LeBeau is Northern Arapaho and a graduate student at the University of Colorado Boulder. Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding spoke to LeBeau about museums, Indigenous representation, and more.

“I want to be there to help for all Indian Country, not just my tribe,” LeBeau said. “And I guess becoming like an advocate to make sure that Indigenous voices are seen and that they're heard and just kind of changing the culture of museums as a whole.”