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The importance of Indigenous voices in museums

Boise State Public Radio News | By Daniel Spaulding
Published August 31, 2026 at 10:50 AM MDT
Journey LeBeau is Northern Arapaho, Crow and is currently a graduate student for Museum and Field Studies at the University of Colorado Boulder.
Courtesy of Journey LeBeau
Journey LeBeau is Northern Arapaho, Crow and is currently a graduate student for Museum and Field Studies at the University of Colorado Boulder.

Museums have often been a place where colonial stereotypes are upheld, but a new generation of Indigenous professionals is working to change that. Journey LeBeau is Northern Arapaho and a graduate student at the University of Colorado Boulder. Our Living Lands Producer Daniel Spaulding spoke to LeBeau about museums, Indigenous representation, and more.

“I want to be there to help for all Indian Country, not just my tribe,” LeBeau said. “And I guess becoming like an advocate to make sure that Indigenous voices are seen and that they're heard and just kind of changing the culture of museums as a whole.”
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Indigenous Issues Mountain West News Bureau
Daniel Spaulding
I joined Boise State Public Radio as the Indigenous Affairs Reporter and Producer for Our Living Lands, a weekly radio show that focuses on climate change and its impact on Indigenous communities. It is a collaboration between the Mountain West News Bureau, Native Public Media and Koahnic Broadcast Corporation.
See stories by Daniel Spaulding