Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Tuesday, September 22
On today's podcast: Glenwood Springs has tightened restrictions on short-term rentals. A downvalley school district has received federal funding to help kids learn to read and write. And Colorado’s economic forecast says, while the economy is growing, people are still struggling financially.