Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Friday, September 25
On today's podcast: Pitkin County is one step closer to taking over management of the Maroon Bells. Federal firefighting resources in the Mountain West were stretched thin this summer. New research finds only a small portion of the nation’s rivers will have as much fish and wildlife diversity as they do today.