Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Tuesday, September 29
On today's podcast: The city of Glenwood Springs has filed a lawsuit against the landlord of an ICE holding facility. Beekeepers in Colorado are struggling. New research finds wildfires are increasingly threatening drinking water supplies.