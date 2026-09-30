Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Wednesday, September 30
On today's podcast: Two candidates running to represent HD57 have different views on how to make housing more affordable. The Roaring Fork Valley is getting more funding to help reduce conflicts involving humans and bears. And the Forest Service has opened up public comment on Pitkin County's plan to take over management of the beloved Maroon Bells Scenic Area.