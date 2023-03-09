© 2023 Aspen Public Radio
Arts & Culture
Lift Lines
"Lift Lines" is a new series from Aspen Public Radio that shares the joys of winter sports, broadcast throughout the week as part of our morning ski report. Reporter Kaya Williams brings her microphone to the chairlifts, gondolas and trails of the Roaring Fork Valley to ask people why they love sliding on snow.

Lift Lines: Cheyenne Brown

Aspen Public Radio | By Kaya Williams
Published March 9, 2023 at 7:57 PM MST
Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club athlete Cheyenne Brown speaks with announcer Chris “Uncle E” Ernst near the grandstands for the World Cup ski races at Aspen Mountain on March 4.
Kaya Williams
/
Aspen Public Radio
Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club athlete Cheyenne Brown speaks with announcer Chris “Uncle E” Ernst near the grandstands for the World Cup ski races at Aspen Mountain on March 4, 2023. Brown, a 23-year-old ski racer, got the chance to ski down the race course before the competitors as a forerunner for the event.

It’s been a week since the Audi F.I.S. Ski World Cup brought some of the world’s fastest male downhillers to the slopes of Aspen Mountain.

There were two men’s downhill races last Friday and Saturday and a super-G on Sunday (the Friday race was canceled partway through the competition), but it wasn’t all men on the course.

Cheyenne Brown was one of the forerunners, skiing down the course before the racers began to ensure the track was safe and everything was ready to go.

The 23-year-old ski racer grew up on Donner Summit in California and now trains with the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club.

Brown said she considers the experience “one of the coolest” parts of ski racing, in part because it's it's an opportunity to ski "fast as you want" without the pressures of rankings and leaderboards.

“It's not like ‘oh, I hope I win,’ or ‘I don't want to lose,’” Brown said in an interview near the grandstands on March 3. The experience is also “great training,” she said.

Brown said she feels “so honored and so blessed” to have the opportunity to ski as a forerunner and learn from the competitors.

“I feel like a sponge, I'm just trying to soak it all in and really bask in the moment of how cool this is,” Brown said. “I know it's weird to have a lady forerunner for a men's World Cup. I mean, I feel very special, but … these are my heroes and I feel so honored right now.”

Kaya Williams
Kaya Williams is the Edlis Neeson Arts and Culture Reporter at Aspen Public Radio, covering the vibrant creative and cultural scene in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley. She studied journalism and history at Boston University, where she also worked for WBUR, WGBH, The Boston Globe and her beloved college newspaper, The Daily Free Press. Williams joins the team after a stint at The Aspen Times, where she reported on Snowmass Village, education, mental health, food, the ski industry, arts and culture and other general assignment stories.
