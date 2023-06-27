William H. Macy, Felicity Huffman to star in Theatre Aspen’s ‘The Guys’ this fall

Emmy Award winners William H. Macy and Felicity Huffman will star in Theatre Aspen’s production of “The Guys” this September. The production will mark a return to Theatre Aspen for Huffman, who grew up in Woody Creek and performed with the company during its second-ever season in 1984; the couple now have a home in Woody Creek, where they married in 1997.

"I came to Aspen, in the usual way, following a girl,” Macy said in a statement. “I fell in love with this valley, that girl and later married her in Woody Creek. I'm honored to be a part of Aspen's community, and it's a thrill to be performing at Theatre Aspen, where I have been an audience member for years:”

The play by Anne Nelson follows an editor (Huffman) and a fire captain (Macy) as they navigate grief, loss and healing in the immediate aftermath of terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 in New York City.

Theatre Aspen will stage the show on Sept. 10 and 11 at the Hurst Theatre, during the annual “Solo Flights” festival. Ticket sales will raise funds for Theatre Aspen Education programs and Roaring Fork Valley first responders, who get support from the local nonprofit Axes and Arms Foundation. (The foundation also organizes the annual “Axes and Arms 9/11 Climb” in Snowmass Village.)

“We are so proud to be partnering with Aspen Fire and Axes and Arms to support the first responders of our Valley,” Theatre Aspen’s producing director Jed Bernstein said in the press release. “And, a chance to collaborate with Felicity and Bill is beyond exciting.”

Huffman is likewise excited by the collaboration.

"To be back onstage, acting with Bill Macy, is an honor and a thrill,” Huffman said in the release. “We have been acting together for decades now and he always raises the level of my game and my heart rate."

Tickets are available starting Tuesday, June 27, via phone and at the Theatre Aspen box office only. For the Sept. 10 performance, tickets are $200 for standard seating or $350 for a “premium” ticket that will include a post-show reception with the cast and a playbill signed by Huffman and Macy. For the performance on Sept. 11, all seats are $100.

The Theatre Aspen box office is located at the Hurst Theatre in Rio Grande Park; the box office phone number is 970-300-4474.