Women’s VOICES Theater Project aims to reflect shared experiences with latest show, ‘Objects in Mirror’

An all-female cast and crew will present several performances of heartfelt, personal stories in Carbondale this weekend for the third iteration of the Women’s VOICES Theater Project.

It’s organized by the local nonprofit VOICES, which is focused on speakers and perspectives that aren’t often heard, or haven’t yet been discovered, in the community. The inaugural Women’s VOICES Theater Project in 2019 was developed by founder Barbara Reese and founding director Renee Prince, in response to a study by the Dramatists Guild, which found that only 22% of plays produced in the past three years had been written by women.

VOICES productions combine scripted storytelling with music and movement, and they regularly feature first-time performers, like Kami Miranda. She’s one of the ensemble members for this weekend’s show, and while she was daunted by the prospect of sharing her experiences on stage, Miranda appreciates that the project has allowed her to explore a new side of herself.

“I think it's really important and beautiful for my fellow community members to see people who you don't usually see on stage, putting themselves out there and exploring something new,” Miranda said. And I hope that it inspires other women to try something that they've maybe been putting off … and give it a shot.”

The performance is titled “Objects in Mirror,” with stories that are meant to reflect shared experiences while honoring individual perspectives, according to ensemble member Gabriela Mejia.

“You know, we all go through our dark eras and our light eras, and how do we balance ourselves through all of that?” she said.

Mejia says the audience can find moments of humor and love in the show — as well as moments of vulnerability and discomfort that can lead to growth.

“What we’re experiencing on stage is what the audience is going to be experiencing as well,” Mejia said.

Shows take place at the Thunder River Theatre on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The project is under the artistic direction of Cassidy Willey, who developed her own solo play after performing in the first-ever Women’s Voices program.