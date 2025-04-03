Hozhoni Days Powwow: Where tradition dances

The annual Hozhoni Days Powwow took place recently at Fort Lewis College in Durango, bringing participants from around the country.

"Hozhoni," a Navajo word meaning "beauty," also conveys a deeper sense of harmony and balance.

The celebration began in 1966 with the Shalako Indian Club, the early form of today's Wanbli Ota student organization at Fort Lewis College (FLC). That small gathering evolved into a magnificent two-day contest powwow, filled with vibrant colors and powerful dances.

Clyde Benally, a Fort Lewis College student now known as the "Father of Hozhoni Days," envisioned an event to unite students, share Native cultures, and an opportunity for students to showcase their richness to the college and wider community.

Crystal Ashike / KSUT Tribal Radio Liam Yazzie, a 13-year-old from Chinle, Arizona, is a fancy dancer who performs to the beat of drums at the Hozhoni Days Powwow.

Jaron Yazzie had traveled from Farmington, New Mexico, to attend the event.

“I'm Navajo and Apache, and I came here to dance the men's fancy dance, originally a war dance from Oklahoma,” he said.

Yazzie explained that he grew up dancing fancy at powwows across the U.S. and Canada, following a family tradition. "I haven't been powwowing lately, but I'm glad to be back and fill them songs again.”

For many, powwow is a way of life passed down through generations. Thirteen-year-old Liam Yazzie, from Chinle, Arizona, said he's been dancing since he could walk.

“My dad and my brother taught me.”

Crystal Ashike / KSUT Tribal Radio Jingle dress dancer Lily Grant, a member of the Omaha tribe, danced in front of a large crowd at the Whalen Gym at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colorado.

Lily Grant, who started dancing as a baby, spoke about her family's travels to powwows.

"My family likes to travel and go to powwows to express our way of dancing. I'm a jingle dress dancer. In the old ways, this dance was for healing," she said.

Grant explained that the jingle dress dance was believed to heal those who watched.

Throughout the event, dancers showcased beautiful regalia with intricate designs and colors.

One attendee, Sharon Broke Shoulder, explained that the style of clothing she wears is Southern cloth from Oklahoma.

"My husband is Shawnee, so I've adopted that style. But I'm Navajo and Southern Ute, and I've always enjoyed coming to the Fort Lewis College powwow.”

Gabriel Montoya, whose daughter attends Fort Lewis College, was joined by his family, including his nine-year-old son, Christian Montoya, who traveled from Bay Mills, Michigan.

Crystal Ashike / KSUT Tribal Radio Nine-year-old Christian Montoya participated in the grand entry, surrounded by other dancers at the Hozhoni Days Powwow.

Christian was encouraged to begin with traditional dance before moving to fancy dance.

"He's really starting to get excited," said Gabriel. "And he's just about ready. So tonight he proclaimed he's going to do fancy dance as well as grass. So we've got a long road ahead of us next year.”

Christian shared his excitement about dancing: "It is fun, and you have to dance with your heart," he said.

Copyright 2025 KSUT Tribal Radio.

