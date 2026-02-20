Aspen’s Alex Ferreira secures Olympic gold

Aspen local Alex Ferreira achieved his career-long goal of securing a gold medal at the Olympics on Friday in Milano Cortina, Italy.

“Are we serious? Let’s go!”

Those were the first words Ferreira spoke after completing his third run in the freeski halfpipe finals.

Ferreira knew it was a good run, as he twirled a ski pole, which has become his signature move. On his final run, he received a score of 93.75 — securing gold and completing his set of Olympic medals.

He earned a bronze at the Beijing Games in 2022, and a silver at the Peongchang Games in 2018.

“It’s an honor to compete for the city of Aspen, for the state of Colorado, for the country of America,” the Olympian said at an Olympic send off event last month. “I’m just super, super grateful that I can represent my people the best way I possibly can.”

At 31, he is the oldest men’s ski halfpipe gold medalist at the Olympics.

As he prepared for the Olympics, Ferreira chose which competitions to be a part of, and which runs to sit out.

Ferreira’s former Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club Coach Eric Knight says that’s common — balancing risk with reward.

“You know, I knew he had more up his sleeve, and he had some bigger runs that he was saving for the Olympics, so it was exciting to see it,” Knight said.

“And after his first two runs in the finals, I was like ‘I know he's got more. I know he’s got more.’ So, to see him break that out for his third run and take the lead and the gold medal was amazing.”

Knight recalled coaching Ferreira at 8 years old after watching his Olympic performance.

“Right from the very beginning, I knew that it was something special,” he said. “So, it’s just been a real joy watching him through the years and helping him in any way I can, and having a front row seat to see all of this happen.”

Ferreira also secured the U.S.’s tenth gold medal during the 2026 Games.

That ties the United States’ all-time record for gold medals earned at the Winter Olympics. The last time the U.S. won ten gold medals was in 2002 in Utah.

Estonia’s Henry Sildaru got second in the halfpipe competition, and Canada’s Brendan Mackay got third.