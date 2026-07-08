Aspen Security Forum will not return to Aspen in 2027

National security leaders and foreign policy experts will converge at the Aspen Institute next week for the Aspen Security Forum, but the annual conference will not return to Aspen next year.

In less than a year, Aspen’s airport will close for a six-month renovation, making travel arrangements difficult for many of the top officials who travel to Aspen to discuss national security and foreign policy.

Since June 2010, the Aspen Security Forum has brought together top thought leaders in a nonpartisan venue to discuss the key national security and foreign policy issues of the day.

It has also expanded to Washington, D.C, with a second forum in December.

Event producers for other organizations in Aspen are also making contingency plans for the airport closure, but tourism officials are confident that most events will continue as planned.

“The only major occurring special event that is not scheduled to come back in 2027 is the Security Forum,” says Eliza Voss, senior vice president of destination marketing at the Aspen Chamber Resort Association.

The recent Food & Wine Classic in Aspen is an example of one large annual event that will remain in Aspen next summer despite the closure.

Voss said that ACRA, Snowmass Tourism and Aspen One will continue marketing for next summer as usual.

“No airport, no problem,” said Aspen city council member John Doyle at a joint city and Pitkin County meeting last month.

“Food & Wine Classic [will return] no matter what. That’s great news for the community.”

At the meeting, an ACRA survey revealed two-thirds of tourists saying the airport closure has no effect on their travel plans to the Roaring Fork Valley next year.

“The reason people are interested in coming is they are anticipating it to be less busy, so there’s a desire there,” Voss said.

This year’s forum in Aspen will highlight the 250th anniversary of America’s founding.

Panels and speakers will reflect on the revolution that gave birth to the United States, while also focusing on current issues, such as AI and conflicts in the Middle East and Europe.

The Aspen Security Forum will run from July 14 to July 17 this year. It will return to Aspen in 2028.

The Aspen Institute did not respond to arequest for comment in time for publication.

The Aspen-Pitkin County Airport will host a community town hall for the airport closure on July 14 at the Limelight Hotel in Aspen.