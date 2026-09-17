Snowmobiles will not return to the X Games in 2027

X Games organizers are not planning to host snowmobile competitions at the 2027 games.

Representatives said Tuesday that events change every year at the X Games based on various factors. In 2025, athletes could compete in a street-style rail competition, but that event did not return in 2026.

Snowmobiling also requires a lot of skiing infrastructure. During this year’s games, snowmobile snow features returned to Buttermilk Mountain, including 20-foot-tall ramps — a huge lift for terrain groomers during a low snow year.

X Games’ Jeff Hermanek, senior director of live events, said the company decided to prioritize the big air, freestyle and halfpipe competitions for snowboarders and skiers this winter as they embark on the X Games League, a series of global competitions focused on skiing and snowboarding.

“We change event disciplines in various years,” Hermanek said at a Pitkin County commissioners meeting Tuesday. “This Aspen event being the first of winter league events, we want to make sure that we’re focusing on those particular sports.”

Motorsports competitions were phased out during the COVID-19 pandemic but returned with much fanfare in 2026 under the leadership of X Games’ newest CEO, Jeremy Bloom.

During a press conference at last year’s games, Bloom said he wanted to keep expanding winter sports, whether that’s with league-style competitions, recruiting more women, or rotating events every year.

“We’re really excited about getting back into growth mode in action sports, certainly in X Games,” Bloom said at a press conference on Jan. 22.

Snowmobiling can be a dangerous sport. Two athletes crashed and were hospitalized during last year’s competition. But X Games staff did not cite safety concerns Tuesday as a reason for suspending the motorsports events.

Daytime events at the X Games will remain free this year, but tickets will be required for evening events, like live music, after the resort closes.

The X Games League winter season will kick off Jan. 29-31 at Buttermilk Mountain. They will continue in Calgary, Alberta, Feb. 19-21, before ending with the Championship event in Ruka, Finland, April 9-11.