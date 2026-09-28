Get involved in this year's 2026 Regional Candidate Forum! The Ute Theatre will host a panel of local candidates who will discuss their positions of a variety of issues and respond to inquiries the public sent in ahead of time. The forum will take place Monday, September 28, from 6 to 8:15 p.m at the Ute Theatre, 132 East Fourth Street, Rifle, CO. Attend in person, watch at RifleTV.plus, or (of course) tune in to KDNK on the FM airwaves or our new app.

Spanish interpretation will be available.

State Senate District 8 Candidates:

Corey Marshall

Dylan Roberts (incumbent)

State House District 57 Candidates:

Russ Andrews

Elizabeth Velasco (incumbent)

Garfield County Commissioner Candidates:

Jonathan Godes

Eric Rudd