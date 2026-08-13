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30th Anniversary 10x10 Name Unseen Silent Auction + pARTy

30th Anniversary 10x10 Name Unseen Silent Auction + pARTy

THE pARTy:

This unforgettable fundraiser supports our mission to foster creative expression in the visual arts, for all ages and abilities, through education and exhibitions—because when we invest in the arts, we invest in a thriving, connected community. The pARTy begins with our 10x10 Name Unseen Silent Auction, cocktails, and art-making activities, followed by fine dining, paddle raise, and a full celebration in Lions Park under the stars.

All proceeds from the auction and pARTy go to support the Art Base's efforts to make art and creativity available to all.

The Art Base
$100
05:00 PM - 06:45 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Art Base
970-927-4123
info@theartbase.org
https://www.theartbase.org/
The Art Base
174 Midland Ave
Basalt, Colorado 81621
970-927-4123
info@theartbase.org
https://www.theartbase.org/