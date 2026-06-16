5th Annual Snowmass Plein Air Festival & Art Sale

Plein Air: the art of painting outdoors, enabling the artist to better capture changing details of weather and light. What better place than Snowmass to host 20 distinguished Colorado artists capturing the splendor of our incredible surrounding landscapes? Starting Monday, August 3, be on the lookout for the artists (including locally-based Amy Biederman, Doug Graybeal, Nika Meyers and Jamie Wall) as they spend their week in the ‘plein air’ of our spectacularly beautiful valley, interpreting the splendor through their award-winning talents.

On Saturday, August 8 and Sunday, August 9 from 10 am to 4 pm, guests and locals are invited to the Events Lawn in Snowmass Base Village to view the artwork and purchase their favorite pieces to take home! Meet the artists and hear the stories behind the varied and distinctive paintings from their days in the field. With all plein air paintings available for purchase, find a unique way to take a piece of Snowmass home to enjoy year-round, and support Colorado art and artists.