A GORILLA STORY: TOLD BY DAVID ATTENBOROUGH with Conversation + Post-screening Reception

join us for an intimate screening of A GORILLA STORY, a visually stunning film that traces Sir David Attenborough's lifelong connection to a remarkable family of mountain gorillas.

Following the screening, stay for a special conversation and audience Q+A with acclaimed producer Alastair Fothergill and celebrated photographer, filmmaker, and adventurer Pete McBride, offering behind-the-scenes insights into the making of the film and the importance of protecting one of the planet's most extraordinary species.

Following the screening, join us next door at LIK Gallery for a reception featuring drinks, light bites, and the opportunity to connect with fellow film lovers.