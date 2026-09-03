A Sense of Melancholy artist talk by Frank Meuschke
A Sense of Melancholy artist talk by Frank Meuschke
Please join us on Thursday, September 3rd from 5-7 pm for a reception and artist talk by Frank Meuschke at the CMC Art Share Gallery at Morgridge Commons in Glenwood Springs. Come out and please share with your photography friends at CMC and in the greater Roaring Fork Community.
Morgridge Commons
Free
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 3 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
CMC Glenwood Springs
Morgridge Commons
815 Cooper AveGlenwood Springs, Colorado 81611