ACRA Afternoon
ACRA Afternoon
oin Aspen Chamber Resort Association and Aspen Snowmass as we come together for an afternoon of connection and community with a first look at what's ahead for the season. Expect familiar faces, good food and drink, and plenty to look forward to this winter.
Use promo code BLEND2026 for 30% off. Ticket quantities are limited and the code expires August 31, secure your tickets today!
Buttermilk Mountain
$60-$70
02:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Wed, 7 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Aspen Chamber Resort Association (ACRA)
Buttermilk Mountain