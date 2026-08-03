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ACRA Afternoon

ACRA Afternoon

oin Aspen Chamber Resort Association and Aspen Snowmass as we come together for an afternoon of connection and community with a first look at what's ahead for the season. Expect familiar faces, good food and drink, and plenty to look forward to this winter.

Use promo code BLEND2026 for 30% off. Ticket quantities are limited and the code expires August 31, secure your tickets today!

Buttermilk Mountain
$60-$70
02:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Wed, 7 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Aspen Chamber Resort Association (ACRA)
Buttermilk Mountain