American Democracy in Historical Perspective

Presented as part of the Hurst Lecture Series.

Historian Sean Wilentz joins the Aspen Institute for a keynote lecture exploring the enduring debates that have shaped American democracy. A professor of history at Princeton University and one of the country’s leading scholars of American political history, Wilentz reflects on the political movements, constitutional traditions, and historical forces that continue to influence American public life today.

Paepcke Auditorium, doors at 5:00 pm

RegistrationThis event is free and open to the public, but registration is required, and capacity is established on a first-come, first-served basis. Once an event is at capacity, we will have an in-person waitlist at the door.

Public registration is now open for summer 2026. Please click here to register.

ParkingParking is very limited. Please carpool, walk, bike, or ride RFTA.

Book signing will immediately follow the event. To learn more about his book or to order a copy, please click here.

