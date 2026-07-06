Americans and the Holocaust: Amache Presentation and Discussion with Derek Okubo
Americans and the Holocaust: Amache Presentation and Discussion with Derek Okubo
Join us for a presentation and discussion with Derek Okubo, former president and current board member of the Amache Alliance, Colorado's society for the preservation and archaeological study of the Amache Internment Camp. Derek will be presenting on the history of Amache, discussing his family's journey from incarceration to current preservation efforts, and will be in discussion with the Pitkin County Librarians about Colorado's role in the Japanese American Internment.
Pitkin County Library
Free
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Pitkin County Library
970-429-1900
libraryinfo@pitkincounty.com
Pitkin County Library
120 N Mill StAspen, Colorado
(970) 429-1900
libraryinfo@pitkincounty.com