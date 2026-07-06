© 2026 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Americans and the Holocaust: Amache Presentation and Discussion with Derek Okubo

Americans and the Holocaust: Amache Presentation and Discussion with Derek Okubo

Join us for a presentation and discussion with Derek Okubo, former president and current board member of the Amache Alliance, Colorado's society for the preservation and archaeological study of the Amache Internment Camp. Derek will be presenting on the history of Amache, discussing his family's journey from incarceration to current preservation efforts, and will be in discussion with the Pitkin County Librarians about Colorado's role in the Japanese American Internment.

Pitkin County Library
Free
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Pitkin County Library
970-429-1900
libraryinfo@pitkincounty.com
https://pitcolib.org/library
Pitkin County Library
120 N Mill St
Aspen, Colorado
(970) 429-1900
libraryinfo@pitkincounty.com
https://pitcolib.org/