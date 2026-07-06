Americans and the Holocaust: Americans' Responses to the Holocaust- New Research, New Perspectives

Join the Pitkin County Library and the Aspen Chabad Jewish Community Center as Gretchen Skidmore, director of Education Initiatives at the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, gives a behind-the-scenes look at the results of this research. She will also provide insights on how the Museum shares these new findings with teachers, students, and the public.

For more information, please contact Shannon Ressel at shannon.ressel@pitkincounty.com or 970-429-1943.