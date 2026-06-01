Americans and the Holocaust Film Screening and Discussion: "From Swastika to Jim Crow"

Before and during World War II, Jewish scholars who escaped Nazi Germany and immigrated to the U.S. were confronted with antisemitism at major universities and a public distrust of foreigners. A surprising number secured teaching positions at historically African American colleges in the South. This is a story of two cultures, each sharing a burden of oppression, brought together by the tragic circumstances of war.

Following the screening, experts Susan Schulten, Distinguished University Professor of History at the University of Denver, and Joshua Furman, Jeanne Abrams Endowed Director, Rocky Mountain Jewish Historical Society at the University of Denver, will lead a discussion to provide historical context, explore connections between the Holocaust and American history, and engage the audience in thoughtful dialogue.