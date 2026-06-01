Americans and the Holocaust Opening Reception
Americans and the Holocaust Opening Reception
Join us for an opening reception to honor the AMERICANS AND THE HOLOCAUST Traveling Exhibit, made possible through a grant from the American Library Association and the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum. There will be light refreshments and a chamber music ensemble comprised of local musicians.
Pitkin County Library
Free
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 18 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Pitkin County Library
970-429-1900
libraryinfo@pitkincounty.com
Pitkin County Library
120 N Mill StAspen, Colorado
(970) 429-1900
libraryinfo@pitkincounty.com