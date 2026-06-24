An Evening with Reveal Host Al Letson

This gathering will feature special guest Al Letson, Peabody Award-winning host of Reveal, the nationally acclaimed investigative radio show and podcast from The Center for Investigative Reporting, in conversation with Aspen Journalism Editor and Executive Director Curtis Wackerle.

Join us! Friday, Sept. 11 at 5:30 p.m.

The Hotel Jerome Grand Ballroom

(330 Main Street, Aspen, CO 81611)

RSVP Kindly Required

Cost: Free

Co-sponsored by Aspen Public Radio, PRX and the Hotel Jerome, this discussion will explore the growing importance of listener- and reader-supported journalism, the evolving landscape of multimedia storytelling, and the role independent news organizations play in informing and strengthening communities and democracy.