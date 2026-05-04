Anderson Ranch: Critical Dialogue Contemporary Design: Object and Identity
Anderson Ranch: Critical Dialogue Contemporary Design: Object and Identity
This program is for art and design enthusiasts who want to better understand the influence of culture and identity on the continually refreshed design legacy that fills our world today. Join us for a lively conversation about contemporary design with Nifemi Marcos-Bello, acclaimed Nigerian artist and designer, Alexandra Cunningham Cameron, Curator of Contemporary Design at Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum, and Kelsey Keith, Creative Director at MillerKnoll.
They will discuss Marcus-Bello’s Nigerien roots and cultural impact on his designs. Cameron will provide historical context for the intersecting fields of art and design, while Keith illuminates the commercial discipline of design and enterprise-level branding.
Anderson Ranch
Free
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Tue, 30 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Anderson Ranch
970-923-3181
info@andersonranch.org
Anderson Ranch
5263 Owl Creek RoadSnowmass Village, Colorado 81615
970-923-3181
info@andersonranch.org