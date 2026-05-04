Anderson Ranch: Critical Dialogue Contemporary Design: Object and Identity

This program is for art and design enthusiasts who want to better understand the influence of culture and identity on the continually refreshed design legacy that fills our world today. Join us for a lively conversation about contemporary design with Nifemi Marcos-Bello, acclaimed Nigerian artist and designer, Alexandra Cunningham Cameron, Curator of Contemporary Design at Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum, and Kelsey Keith, Creative Director at MillerKnoll.

They will discuss Marcus-Bello’s Nigerien roots and cultural impact on his designs. Cameron will provide historical context for the intersecting fields of art and design, while Keith illuminates the commercial discipline of design and enterprise-level branding.