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Anderson Ranch Summer Celebration: Artist Leonardo Drew and Peter Waanders

Anderson Ranch Summer Celebration: Artist Leonardo Drew and Peter Waanders

Join us for the National Council Summer Celebration! This gathering, exclusive to National Council members, is the official kickoff to an exciting summer season filled with art, dialogue, and inspiration. The evening will feature a dynamic conversation between acclaimed artist Leonardo Drew and Peter Waanders, President & CEO of Anderson Ranch.

Anderson Ranch
Free
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 29 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Anderson Ranch
970-923-3181
info@andersonranch.org
https://www.andersonranch.org/
Anderson Ranch
5263 Owl Creek Road
Snowmass Village, Colorado 81615
970-923-3181
info@andersonranch.org
https://www.andersonranch.org/