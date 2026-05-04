Anderson Ranch Summer Celebration: Artist Leonardo Drew and Peter Waanders
Anderson Ranch Summer Celebration: Artist Leonardo Drew and Peter Waanders
Join us for the National Council Summer Celebration! This gathering, exclusive to National Council members, is the official kickoff to an exciting summer season filled with art, dialogue, and inspiration. The evening will feature a dynamic conversation between acclaimed artist Leonardo Drew and Peter Waanders, President & CEO of Anderson Ranch.
Anderson Ranch
Free
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 29 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Anderson Ranch
970-923-3181
info@andersonranch.org
Anderson Ranch
5263 Owl Creek RoadSnowmass Village, Colorado 81615
970-923-3181
info@andersonranch.org