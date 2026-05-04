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Anderson Ranch Summer Series: Las Nietas de Nonó and Erin Christovale

Anderson Ranch Summer Series: Las Nietas de Nonó and Erin Christovale

The Summer Series program features some of the most influential artists of our time, exploring the work of world-renowned creators in conversation with today’s leading critics, curators, and collectors. Join us for a conversation in Schermer Meeting Hall at Anderson Ranch Arts Center with Aliza Nisenbaum and Jane Panetta.

Summer Series lectures are free, open to the public, and available in person or via livestream.

Anderson Ranch
Free
12:30 PM - 01:30 PM on Thu, 6 Aug 2026
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Event Supported By

Anderson Ranch
970-923-3181
info@andersonranch.org
https://www.andersonranch.org/
Anderson Ranch
5263 Owl Creek Road
Snowmass Village, Colorado 81615
970-923-3181
info@andersonranch.org
https://www.andersonranch.org/