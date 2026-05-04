Anderson Ranch Critical Dialogue | Collective Individuality: Culture as Celebration

This program takes place in Schermer Meeting Hall and includes a lecture and discussion. Free and open to the public, registration is required. Join three Anderson Ranch faculty members for a lively conversation exploring how diverse cultural perspectives shape artistic practice and community. Artists Jean Shin (Seoul, South Korea), Juana Estrada Hernandez (Mexico), and Yana Payusova (Leningrad, USSR) bring their experiences as instructors in higher education in the US to a discussion centered on identity, materiality, heritage, and belonging.