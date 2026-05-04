Anderson Ranch Summer Series: Roberto Lugo and Carmen Hermo

Summer Series lectures are free, open to the public, and available in person or via livestream. Registration will open to the public on May 6.

Roberto Lugo creates defiant genre-mixing works that confront the function and subject matter of high art objects from Classical Antiquity, East Asia, the Italian Renaissance, seventeenth-century Europe, and beyond. Using the ancient medium of clay as his canvas, Lugo both calls attention to intergenerational experiences of racial injustice while celebrating African American and Latino culture.

Carmen Hermo is the Lorraine and Alan Bressler Curator of Contemporary Art at the Museum of Fine Arts Boston. She co-curated the exhibitions Subvert, Repair, Reclaim: Contemporary Artists Take Back the Nude (April 3 – August 2 2026), Counter History: Contemporary Art from the Collection and other collection presentations, as well as The Banner Project: Mark Thomas Gibson.