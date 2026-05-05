On July 11, we welcome the return of singer-songwriter Andrew Duhon to the best listening room in the Valley! Born, raised, shaped, and inspired by his hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana, Andrew Duhon tours performing songs that are as much about recognizing our shared stories as they are about telling his own.

Blending the gritty, bluesy, folksy, country sounds of his home with the experience of traversing the country and immersing himself in the broad array of cultures across the American landscape.

