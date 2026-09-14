Annual Water Seminar 2026

On September 18, the Colorado River District will host its Annual Water Seminar from 8:30 am 3:15 pm at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction. Join us for timely conversations with leading water experts, decision-makers, and practitioners from across the state and throughout the Basin as we examine today’s challenges, highlight successful approaches, and discuss the actions needed to prepare for the river ahead.

Doors will open at 8:00 a.m. Be sure to stick around after the program for a happy hour networking event on the terrace from 3:35 – 5:00 p.m. A complimentary drink ticket is included with all registrations.

The River Ahead – FINAL AGENDA AVAILABLE HERE

