© 2026 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Annual Water Seminar 2026

Annual Water Seminar 2026

On September 18, the Colorado River District will host its Annual Water Seminar from 8:30 am 3:15 pm at Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction. Join us for timely conversations with leading water experts, decision-makers, and practitioners from across the state and throughout the Basin as we examine today’s challenges, highlight successful approaches, and discuss the actions needed to prepare for the river ahead.

Doors will open at 8:00 a.m. Be sure to stick around after the program for a happy hour networking event on the terrace from 3:35 – 5:00 p.m. A complimentary drink ticket is included with all registrations.

The River Ahead – FINAL AGENDA AVAILABLE HERE

Colorado Mesa University
$35
08:30 AM - 03:30 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Colorado River District
https://www.coloradoriverdistrict.org/
Colorado Mesa University