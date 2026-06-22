FREE - "Arctic Pulse: the Global Heartbeat" at CMC's Aspen Campus on Thursday, 6/25, 6-8pm. Discover the Arctic as a critical gear within our global climate stability. This talk goes beyond a crisis-focused lens to highlight the resiliency of Indigenous knowledge

and the advanced technologies now monitoring this vital planetary regulator. Register ahead to save your spot. https://coloradomtn.augusoft.net/