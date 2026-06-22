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Arctic Pulse: the Global Heartbeat

Arctic Pulse: the Global Heartbeat

FREE - "Arctic Pulse: the Global Heartbeat" at CMC's Aspen Campus on Thursday, 6/25, 6-8pm. Discover the Arctic as a critical gear within our global climate stability. This talk goes beyond a crisis-focused lens to highlight the resiliency of Indigenous knowledge
and the advanced technologies now monitoring this vital planetary regulator. Register ahead to save your spot. https://coloradomtn.augusoft.net/

CMC Aspen
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

CMC Aspen
CMC Aspen
0255 Sage Way
Aspen, Colorado 81611
970-925-7740
https://coloradomtn.edu/