Artist Grant Presentations

Join us May 19 at The Launchpad 6-8pm, for presentations from the 2025 recipients of the Artist Grant Program. Hear about the projects they’ve been working on and how funding was able to help them with their creative process, journey, and outcomes.

Featured artists include: Anders Carlson, Megan Davidson, Gabriela Mejia, Andrea Orrego, Zuleika Pevec, Jill Scher, and Sweet Jessup & The Dirty Buckets.

