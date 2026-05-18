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Artist Grant Presentations

Artist Grant Presentations

Join us May 19 at The Launchpad 6-8pm, for presentations from the 2025 recipients of the Artist Grant Program. Hear about the projects they’ve been working on and how funding was able to help them with their creative process, journey, and outcomes.

Featured artists include: Anders Carlson, Megan Davidson, Gabriela Mejia, Andrea Orrego, Zuleika Pevec, Jill Scher, and Sweet Jessup & The Dirty Buckets.

The Launchpad
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Tue, 19 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Carbondale Arts
970-963-1680
info@carbondalearts.com
https://www.carbondalearts.com/
The Launchpad
76 S 4th St
Carbondale, Colorado 81623
https://www.launchpadcarbondale.com/