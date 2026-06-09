Aspen Ideas Health: The Aspen Community Series | Digital Health: Fitness Tracking

Wearables that track steps, heart rate, and sleep quality have become commonplace among fitness enthusiasts and others in Aspen. Today’s devices go further, offering continuous, personalized monitoring to measure heart rhythm, oxygen levels, and movement patterns. In this health-conscious community, the data can help improve athletic performance, sync with food-tracking apps to highlight the links between diet and energy levels and provide early warning signals of disease. But how reliable are these technologies? Using them wisely requires that we feel confident in their accuracy, agree on what truly qualifies as medical advice, and protect the value of an effective doctor-patient relationship.