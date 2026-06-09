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Aspen Ideas Health: The Aspen Community Series | The Inside Scoop on Longevity

Aspen Ideas Health: The Aspen Community Series | The Inside Scoop on Longevity

Pairing common sense with uncommon wisdom, Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel offers a roadmap to the everyday habits that matter most to well-being and longevity. His new book, “Eat Your Ice Cream: Six Simple Rules for a Long and Healthy Life,” grounds his ideas in evidence, debunks fads, and reminds us that sensible behavior is the foundation of good health. The rules aren’t surprising: avoid risky behavior, nurture strong relationships, stay mentally engaged, eat thoughtfully, exercise regularly, and get enough sleep. What’s especially compelling here are the personal stories, expert guidance, and medical research that explains why all this makes a difference. Book signing and ice cream to follow.

Featuring Zeke Emanuel, Author, “Eat Your Ice Cream”, interviewed by Céline Gounder, Editor-at-Large for Public Health, KFF Health News.

Wheeler Opera House
$35
07:30 PM - 09:00 PM on Mon, 22 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Aspen Institute
Wheeler Opera House
320 E Hyman Ave
Aspen, Colorado 81611
970-920-5770
https://wheeleroperahouse.com/contact/
https://wheeleroperahouse.com/