Aspen Ideas Health: The Aspen Community Series | The Inside Scoop on Longevity

Living at high elevations seems to pay off. The communities surrounding Aspen have the highest life expectancies in the nation, averaging about 86 years. And recent research has found an association between life at high altitudes and lower risk of dying from heart disease, stroke, and some cancers. But that advantage isn’t a guarantee, and there are plenty of things we can do to improve the odds of maintaining lifelong wellness at any altitude. Here is a look at the lifestyle and healthcare tools that can help keep us in peak form.