Aspen Literary Festival | A Midsummer Night's Gathering

All Aspen will be a stage, and all the guests and patrons shall be the players! We’re thrilled to invite you to our after-hours party on Saturday, 9/26 to help one and all continue celebrating literature during the Aspen Literary Festival. Perhaps you’ll come as Lady Macbeth? Perhaps as Romeo and Juliet? Maybe you’ll stop by for a delicious spritz (specially made for you by Puck!).

However you choose to honor the Bard, we can’t wait to host you. Expect laughs, lights, treats, and of course: books.