Aspen Police’s Fourth Annual Ready & Resilient: What would you do if things changed?

What would you do if a major winter storm knocked out power, closed roads, and disrupted cell service across the Roaring Fork Valley? Find out at Aspen’s fourth annual Ready & Resilient event, a behind-the-scenes look at how an emergency unfolds — and how residents can prepare to respond.

This year’s event will take the form of a live tabletop scenario. The clock starts at 6:30 p.m. on a winter weekday as heavy snow, high winds, and freezing temperatures create widespread power outages. As conditions worsen hour by hour, roads close, emergency calls increase, communications become unreliable, and emergency responders become stretched.

Rather than a traditional preparedness forum or open house, participants will follow the scenario as it develops, with Aspen Police and local emergency response partners explaining what is happening and the decisions households and the community may face.

The discussion will cover what your household would need to manage for 72 hours, how families can communicate when normal systems are disrupted, when to call 911, how to get reliable information, and how neighbors can safely help one another.

By the end, you’ll have a better understanding of how to prepare your household, make a plan, and help build a more resilient Aspen community.

Please RSVP here.