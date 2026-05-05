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Aspen Psychedelic Symposium

Aspen Psychedelic Symposium

On Saturday, June 6 and Sunday June 7, join Aspen Psychedelic Resource Center, Healing Advocacy Fund, and the Aspen Public Radio, for the 2026 Aspen Psychedelic Symposium at the historic Wheeler Opera House in the heart of Aspen, Colorado. This two-day gathering will showcase expert panels, groundbreaking research, and firsthand insights into the transformative world of psychedelic medicines. Explore tradition, science, and advocacy; connect with scientists, doctors, spiritual leaders, and luminaries; and delve into the future of psychedelics.

Wheeler Opera House
$74-$129
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wheeler Opera House
970-920-5770
https://wheeleroperahouse.com/
Wheeler Opera House
320 E Hyman Ave
Aspen, Colorado 81611
970-920-5770
https://wheeleroperahouse.com/contact/
https://wheeleroperahouse.com/